Fs, Termoli-Lesina network. Salento, high speed on the double track

Italy, thanks to the funds coming from the Recovery Fund from Europe, can finally get started with the great works that have been stopped for some time. On this front state Railways it is moving decisively towards the strengthening of the southern railway network. After the match assigned for Napoli-Bari in recent days, another historic news has arrived. Awarded the tender for the strengthening works of the Messina-Catania section for 640 mln. Webuild (formerly Salini Impregilo) won. These works will make it possible to travel that strategic section no longer in 70 minutes, but only in 45. Important news also for Pescara-Bari, the Adriatic.

The high-speed railway line in the stretch from Termoli to Lesina will be doubled – continues the Sun -. A piece of news that travelers have been waiting for for years, Salento will be reachable at high speed on the double track. The investment for the 33 km affected by the modification is estimated at around 700 million. It will allow to increase the trains and speed up the times. RFI will also be enriched with 5 new trains capable of traveling on all railway networks, cost of the operation 130 million euros.