Fs: Donnarumma, ‘possible evaluation of capital opening’

“It is possible to evaluate an opening of the capital if this were to prove advantageous from a financial point of view”. This was stated by the CEO of Ferrovie dello Stato Stefano Antonio Donnarumma on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum underway in Cernobbio, responding to a question on the hypothesis of a possible opening to a stock exchange listing.



“The listing is almost always a consequence of such a pathbut for now I would talk about opening up the capital”.

On the timing Donnarumma stated that “the time to evaluate a strategy is a few months”, he concluded.