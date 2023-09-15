Leipzig is by the sea. At least there are shells crunching under my soles. I’m on my favorite path in the city – oh, what am I saying: my favorite place in all of Leipzig. It can’t be found on any street maps. It’s only thirty steps long and only a few people use it. But often from me, because it leads from Karl-Tauchnitz-Straße between the old and new buildings of the Gallery for Contemporary Art (GfzK), past a former coach house to a bakery that, funnily enough, claims to be a bakery for contemporary bread, and that produces the best croissants I have ever found on this side of the Rhine. And within walking distance of my apartment.

Crunching shells under the soles

The bakery is located on the opposite side of the coach house, which belongs to the villa that became the founding building of the GfzK in 1993, and the garden around it has been part of the exhibition space ever since. That’s why the greenery here is lovingly cared for – with that great understanding of garden art that knows how to stage vegetation as if it had grown naturally. And so the thirty steps of my favorite path lead through a seemingly wild thicket of elder, hazel, maiden and clematis, ivy, nettle, sycamore and burdock. When I walked it again for the first time after last winter, I could hardly get through it anymore, the plants had so overgrown its half-meter width, but the following day everything was cleared again without losing the impression of being here in the middle of civilization for thirty steps down a jungle path. Or just to the sea – if you closed your eyes and just listened to the sound of the shells crunching as you walked.



A mysterious story: How do North Sea mussels come to the middle of Saxony in such numbers?

Image: Tom Wesse



The path has a name: Frysk Skelpepaad. That doesn’t sound Saxon, and in fact: it’s Frisian. What does a name that comes from the coastal areas of the North Sea do in a city whose residents are traditionally drawn to the Baltic Sea? A small brass sign attached to the coach house at the entrance to the path, itself largely overgrown with tendrils, tells the story: “As part of the International Village Show, young Frisian farmers created a walkway using shells from the Wadden Sea.” This is the feeling of the sea under your feet reached Leipzig.

The cheers of children frolicking around

This International Village Show was an exhibition project by the GfzK, as part of which the international artist group Myvillages brought cultural lifeworlds from sixteen villages scattered across the globe to Leipzig for a year from February 2015 in the specially converted coach house, including shells from the beach in Beetsterzwaag, located in Dutch Friesland. In the eight years since then, one would think that they would have been worn down by wind, weather and shoes and spread all over the city, but just as the path is carefully kept clear of wild growth, its shell surface has also been repeatedly refreshed – now However, no longer by the hard-working hands of young Frisian farmers, but by Saxon locals, and no one knows whether the mussels for this still come from Beetsterzwaag. Friesland is big; Germany also has a fair bit of it.