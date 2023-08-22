Fry-Williams, the agreement comes from afar

To take advantage of the managerial chaos that is experienced in Alpine was the Williams. In fact, the British team brought home Pat’s skills Frynew technical director who will fill the gap left by François-Xavier Demaison in Grove at the end of last season.

Fry’s arrival comes from afar, and the fact that it was announced immediately after the official divorce from Alpine testifies that the agreement had already been reached. For months, in fact, James Vowles he spoke with the former Ferrari and McLaren engineer with the aim of involving him in the Williams project. And as soon as he had the opportunity, he plunged in.

Vowles’ words

“The first time I spoke to Pat was in January, before I officially started working with Williams. He’s great at joining organizations that need someone to roll up their sleeves. There are at least two types of technical directors: there are those who are very good at finding the last ten milliseconds of a lap, and those who know very well how to set up structures and systems. He’s the latter typethe Williams team principal said. “Understandably Pat had a path with Alpine that he wanted to continue, but really already in April he understood why I had joined Williamsand it was very much in line with his vision“.

The earthquake in Alpine

In recent weeks, everything has really happened in Alpine: on the Spa-Francorchamps weekend, in addition to Fry’s farewell, there were those of former team principal Otmar Szafnauer and former sporting director Alan Permane, who were fired on the spot. The whole affair was perceived as a sign of weakness or at least a lack of style of the Renault group. Who is now trying to agree with Mattia Binotto for the role of next team principal.