The case concerning top football player Quincy Promes, who is suspected of an attempted murder, will be dealt with on 3 March. This became apparent this morning during a pre-trial hearing in Amsterdam. The victim in this case, Promes’ nephew, was present and through his lawyer Yehudi Moszkowicz expressed his frustration at the extremely slow progress of the case.

Quincy Promes was not present in the Amsterdam court this morning, entirely as expected. Whether that will be the case on 3 March remains to be seen. “That depends on the prosecution, whether that can be done unscathed,” said his lawyer Robert Malewicz. He was referring to the high probability that Promes will be arrested upon arrival in the Netherlands. Promes currently plays football in Russia with Spartak Moscow.

Lawyer Moszkowicz, who represents the victim, once again expressed his frustration at the slow progress of the case. The stabbing is now 2.5 years ago and 'my client even had to watch how the suspect played in the Dutch national team'. The nephew has had both physical and psychological complaints since the stabbing.

Compensation already awarded

Moszkowicz referred to an earlier judgment by the civil court in June in which Promes has already been ordered to pay damages to his nephew. “In which it has already been established that there has been a stabbing, that Promes has done that … That is a strange course of events, but that is because this case is extremely slow.” Afterwards, Moszkowicz even called the course of events ‘legally absurd’. Incidentally, Kamp-Promes has appealed against the awarded compensation.

The hearing of the criminal case was previously postponed because Promes’ previous lawyer Gerard Spong was felled by corona in March of this year.

‘He works abroad’

Promes was therefore not present at this non-substantive hearing. "Due to the nature of the case," his lawyer Robert Malewicz said, referring to the fact that today was just a pre-trial hearing. "And he works abroad, as you know." Promes has so far invariably denies all allegations, insofar as he has released anything about the case.

The now 30-year-old Promes is said to have stabbed a cousin in the knee with a knife at a family party in July 2020 in Abcoude because of a fight over money. In March, the judiciary increased the charge from attempted manslaughter to attempted murder, partly because Promes appeared to have spoken about the stabbing in telephone conversations with his family: “Otherwise I will kill him, you know that?”, he had said to his father. . Promes was tapped because he is also in the picture in a large drug case. However, he has not yet been identified as a suspect.