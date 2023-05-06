Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

After many debates, the traffic light was able to agree on Minister of Economics Habeck’s heating plans. Associations feel ignored with the decision.

Munich/Berlin – Economics Minister Robert Habeck has been under pressure for some time. The new Building Energy Act (GEG) was a long road for the Green politician. After the federal government agreed on the law in April, the accusation was raised that the ministry should have drafted it without taking into account the opinions of experts. A total of 88 associations have commented on Habeck’s plan and are angry about the result. The Economics Minister already has enough trouble with the “best man affair”.

Associations feel ignored by Habeck’s heating plans

From January 1, 2024, all newly installed heating systems should be operated with at least 65 percent renewable energy. About this law lay loud Picture submitted 105 statements in advance, which pointed out possible problems associated with the heating plans. Some associations feel ignored because their letters seem to have been ignored. “I have serious doubts as to whether there is any interest in taking up our criticism. We simply feel ignored,” said the head of the Association of Towns and Municipalities, Gerd Landsberg Picture.

The concerns of the tenants’ association were apparently ignored. Tenant Association President Lukas Siebenkotten said Picturethat tenants would be left alone with the costs. “If the federal government wants to convert a large part of the heating in Germany to renewable energies in the next few years, then comprehensive reforms of tenancy law and real social support are needed,” he said.

The Haus und Grund association has meanwhile criticized the ban on installing gas heating systems. “But the law was rushed through the cabinet. Parliament must now catch up on the broad social discussion,” said Association President Kai Wernecke Picture. Not every opinion can flow into a law, but the associations and experts still have the chance to be heard. The law still has to be voted on in the Bundestag and Bundesrat.

Criticism from the FDP on Habeck’s “best man affair”

A lot is coming up for Habeck at the moment. In addition to the heating plans, the Green politician has to deal with personnel problems. The focus is on Habeck’s State Secretary Patrick Graichen, who was involved in the selection of the new managing director of the German Energy Agency (Dena), Michael Schäfer, although he is his best man. The FDP and the opposition strongly criticize the economics minister. “Robert Habeck must immediately ensure transparent structures in his ministry, even if this affects the ministry’s advice. If this doesn’t happen, the Chancellery must intervene,” said FDP politician Christopher Vogt Picture on Friday (5 May).

The CDU politician Julia Klöckner asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the newspaper to clarify the question “whether the mammoth energy transition project is about the interests of a group of friends and foreign lobbyists”. She was referring to the alleged role played by US environmental lobbyist Hal Harvey in Graichen’s network and the ministry’s climate policy. Harvey sits on the board of directors of Graichen’s former employer, the think tank Agora Energiewende.

The left-wing parliamentary group calls for personnel consequences in the Graichen case and clarification of further private ties in the personnel policy of green ministries. Despite the difficulties in Habeck’s ministry, Green Party politician Jürgen Trittin warned not to link Habeck’s heating plans to the affair. (vk with dpa)