The Germans are dissatisfied with the corona policy of the federal and state governments. Patience seems to be running out. A comment by Sebastian Horsch.

Munich – Germans take their politicians to court more harshly than they have been for a long time Vaccine procurement, school operations, economic aid – in the new German trend, citizens give the grade poor in several areas. Patience seems to have reached its limit.

Corona has drained the country. Anyone who observes how even Angela Merkel, Markus Söder and Jens Spahn appear increasingly exhausted and irritable, sees that this also applies to top political personnel. Psychologists already speak of collective exhaustion depression. The endless political debates and ever new rules seem so far removed from the reality of life to many citizens that they turn away.

Germany is lagging behind in terms of digitization

In addition, there is the unpleasant realization that this country fails in some areas not because of its German perfectionism, with which it likes to flirt, but because, as with digitization, it simply lags behind – and thus leaves potential to lie. Example: Since they do not work with a modern logistics program, but sometimes with Excel tables or even pen and paper, even country representatives find it difficult to say where exactly all the vaccination doses that have been delivered but have not yet been used are located. Citizens in particular, who have always adhered to all measures with understanding, increasingly get the fatal feeling that politics is not in control of the situation, but is haphazardly operating on sight.

The crisis will end – despite all the difficulties. With a little luck, the lockdown, which seems endless today, was months ago for the Bundestag election on September 26th. It is quite possible that the new freedom will wash a few fresh faces into the government. Precisely because they are not associated with this leaden time.(Sebastian Horsch)