S.he always expected the second wave to come, says Antonia Seifert, 35 years old and a nurse in the Covid-19 intensive care unit of a university clinic in southwest Germany. But she didn’t expect it to start so early, get so bad and last so long. The low point around New Year’s Eve: she and her colleagues lose eleven patients within a week. “I had the feeling that life was running through my fingers.”

Seifert sees fear in the eyes of patients who have to be intubated and artificially ventilated. She sacrifices herself, often for hours in full protective gear that doesn’t let any air in or out, under which she sweats and has difficulty breathing. She has had problems with her back for a long time, and now she has high blood pressure. And the enormous emotional burden.

It is particularly difficult for Seifert, who actually has a different name when she can no longer do anything, so in the end the patient has to fight for his life alone. The clinic enables relatives to accompany the dying process, but some of the relatives are infected themselves, are afraid of infection or simply do not have the strength. Seifert wants to be at the side of her patients, only: “There is not enough time.” Some people, she says in a low voice, died because of this alone. There is hardly any time to process all of this. If a bed becomes free, it is occupied again shortly afterwards.

Seifert has been an intensive care nurse for 13 years, but as often as in the past few months she has never considered leaving care, she says. She is not alone in this. Even before Corona, the frustration in both sick and elderly care was sometimes great. In the meantime, disappointment can be felt above all: about the fact that after a year of pandemic and despite all the calls for help, nothing has changed in the working conditions. “Many nurses have lost confidence that this will ever happen, and after an initial anger they are now just tired,” says Natalie Sharifzadeh, Managing Director of the Northeast Region at the German Association for Nursing Professions. Intensive care nurse Seifert also fears: “After the pandemic we will be forgotten again.”

Alarming numbers in surveys

This mood could become a serious problem for health care providers in Germany. In a survey by the professional association in December, 32 percent of almost 3,600 nurses questioned said that they often think about giving up their nursing profession. 30 percent of those surveyed work in an intensive care unit or a Covid 19 ward. In another recent survey, the Hamburg University of Applied Sciences came to the result that 17 percent of nursing staff no longer see any motivation for their job and could quit their job – that would also be one in six. Specialist societies and politicians are particularly alarmed when it comes to hospitals. The federal government’s authorized care representative, Andreas Westerfellhaus, warns of “catastrophic consequences”.