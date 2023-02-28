After weeks of anxiously waiting for the draw, lucky sports fans were finally able to buy tickets for next summer’s Olympic Games in Paris for two weeks. But the new way of ordering causes unexpected frustrations. For example, several popular sports are currently unavailable and the mandatory combination of tickets leads to high costs. The organizer is ‘sorry’ that people are disappointed, but according to him it is also part of it: ,,These are the prices for major events.”

Fan of judo, BMX or fencing? Bad luck if you were not drawn for the first sales rounds, because all available tickets for those matches flew out the door. You have to be drawn again in May to still have a chance.

In any case, it turns out to be very difficult to find tickets for your favorite sport, especially French fans noticed last week. The country received many complaints from people who, for example, could not get tickets for competitions in which medals could be won due to the design of the sales process. It turned out to be impossible to reserve several important matches at the same time.

Although the sports umbrella organization NOC*NSF has not received any complaints from the Netherlands, grumbling can also be heard here. Following in the footsteps of London in 2012 – when some 50,000 sports fans crossed the North Sea for the Games – tens of thousands of Dutch people will also make plans to visit the largest sporting event in the world this time. If they can afford that. 'I see the (cheapest) ticket prices: 175 euros per person for gymnastics, 240 for swimming and even 130 for trampoline jumping. So no Olympic idea,' writes fan and sports journalist Martijn Schwillens.



Playing for the people

The intentions were still so good when the organization of the Games decided to work with one system worldwide for the first time. Many tickets cost only 24 euros, so it had to remain affordable for everyone. Real games of 'the people', was the idea. But the practice turns out to be different. Half of the total of 1 million cards from the cheapest category goes to the government, which, as a subsidy provider, can distribute them among young people and volunteers, for example. If you are looking for cheap tickets, you can only go to football, sailing or golf. Other sporting events quickly cost at least 50 or 70 euros, or there are only tickets available in the higher price categories: from 100 to more than 600 euros.

In addition, buyers are required to purchase at least three different matches. Subsequent tickets are not always cheap, requiring combinations that can become quite expensive. Do you want three tickets for one game, but only two for another? Unfortunately, impossible. You are obliged to purchase the same number of cards for each match. Also, the different matches are often not in one day, which means that sports fans are obliged to spend the night in Paris. Especially during such a mega-event that can be quite expensive. Incidentally, there is no doubt for a long time: buyers who have been drawn in are only given 48 hours.



,,I'm sorry that people are disappointed", tournament organizer Tony Estanguet told the French press last week. But he emphasizes that tens of thousands of people are happy with their purchase after the first days of sales. Worldwide, three million people registered for the first lottery. According to Estanguet, it is unavoidable that some of them will be disappointed. He calls the lottery system 'fair'. "We didn't want it to be just for the richest and the fastest."

Second round

NOC*NSF is less involved in ticket sales for the first time. During previous Olympic Games, their own partner ATPi sold the Dutch tickets, but due to the new set-up everything is left to the French this time. It is therefore not possible to reserve a specific number of tickets for Dutch people. But complaints have not (yet) come. “The questions we get are mainly practical,” said the NOC*NSF. ,,’How do I get tickets, and can I participate again in the second round?’” That is why the umbrella organization will launch a separate page on its own site on Wednesday.

A new sales round will follow in May, in which individual tickets can be purchased. Then the remaining seven million (out of ten million) tickets will be released, including for major medal matches and the opening and closing ceremonies. You can register for this until April 20. Then there will be a third round, in which remaining tickets will be sold without a lottery. Not much is known about this yet.

