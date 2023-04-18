“Finally. A lifetime waiting by the throne.” They are the first lines of dialogue of Carlos III of England as king, but in fiction. In king charles iii (2017), BBC 2 TV film adapted from Mike Bartlett’s play, shows the then Prince of Wales (played by Tim Pigott-Smith) refusing to sign a bill passed by Parliament (something that hasn’t happened since 1708) as it would harm the British people. In the most memorable moment of the production, directed by Rupert Goold, Carlos storms into the House of Commons to dissolve Parliament. The cinematic drama is a far cry from the first memorable images that the new British monarch left the world: a septuagenarian man fighting with a ballpoint pen.

Kevin James, historian and professor at the University of Guelph in Canada, shares with ICON the expectations and difficulties he believes the public image of the until recently Prince of Wales faces. “It’s hard to imagine Carlos replicating his mother’s style,” he argues. “He doesn’t have much time to make his own mark as a monarch, though he has spent a lifetime making his views public on various issues.”

The rise of the new monarch to the throne has generated speculation about the future of the Crown and doubts about its role in contemporary society. Carlos has declared that he, among other things, will not live in Buckingham Palace and that in his coronation ceremony he has sought a kind of middle ground between tradition and modernity. “Perhaps his promotion makes a difference in style and substance: a less discreet, more accessible crown,” James muses.

Diana and Carlos, then Princess and Prince of Wales, in an image taken in France in 1987. Decades later, after the death of Elizabeth II, a fight with a pen would be the first major viral image of Carlos III. Michel Philippot (Michel Philippot)

More than 80% of living Britons were born during the seven decades that Elizabeth II of England reigned. Charles, on his side, was Prince of Wales for 64 years. The image of the Queen as the embodiment of Britishness (her face of her on her coins and even on the cover of the famous Sex Pistols single) and of the prince standing behind her is hard to shake.

James emphasizes that the media has served as a tool in shaping the public image of the Windsors. “The media have been fundamental in popularizing and disseminating very specific ideas about the monarchy,” says the academic. “The royal family has used them as a way to control the discourse that exists about their own lives, albeit often without success and with unintended consequences.”

The university professor mentions several cases, such as the coverage of the separation of Carlos and Diana Spencer or the disastrous interview that Andrés from England gave about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. A little-known example that says a lot about the British royals’ relationship with the media is royal family, a documentary made to celebrate the investiture of Charles as Prince of Wales in 1969. The co-production of the BBC with ITV closely follows the daily life of Queen Elizabeth, Philip of Edinburgh and the rest of Casa Windsor with family meals, walks or watching television. Critics condemned the frank and intimate portrayal of royal life and the 110-minute documentary has not been broadcast since 1977, though it managed to leak online in 2019.

Hundreds of flags decorate Covent Garden in preparation for the coronation of Carlos III. SOPA Images (SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

In one scene Queen Elizabeth is shown buying ice cream for her son. In another, she corrects a speech in the middle of a tour. In another, she reviews the daily press. Then it was considered that she broke with a necessary secrecy, that she showed a family more concerned about its public image than it should show the world. Sir David Attenborough, BBC 2’s content manager at the time, put his condemnation of royal family in a letter which resurfaced in the British tabloid Daily Express in 2019: “The entire institution is sustained by the mystique of the tribal leader in his hut. If any member of the tribe looks inside the hut, the tribal leadership collapses and the tribe disintegrates.”

The man who (finally) could reign

The idea (not to say fantasy) of Carlos as a breath of fresh air for the monarchy has fueled fiction for decades. Long before Mike Bartlett portrayed Carlos III facing off against Parliament, the second installment of the trilogy of house of cards From Michael Dobbs he already imagined a monarch not unlike the former Prince of Wales in a secret struggle against a Machiavellian Prime Minister.

house of cards was born as a novel in 1990. Its author, Michael Dobbs, he has confessed that he wrote it in a rage against Margaret Thatcher when he was working with her as her chief of staff. It was originally adapted by the BBC in 1990 starring Ian Richardson in the role of conservative politician Francis Urquhart (who would become the American Frank Underwood in the version released by Netflix in 2013). However, he is The Crown, another stellar production from the platform, the one that would shape the image of the House of Windsor for a new generation. One of the most memorable images of the fifth season of The Crown is to see the then Prince Charles of England (played by Dominic West) dancing break dance in a nightclub with a group of young beneficiaries of his foundation. It was one of those moments that force you to press pause and go online to see what actually happened in reality.

One of the great themes of the fifth season, and perhaps of the entire series, is the paradox that defines royalty: the years pass, governments change, society evolves, but the monarchy does its best to maintain the illusion that everything remains the same and apart from everything and everyone. “The longevity of the British monarchy rests on its suspicion of the new and the distance in the face of popular pressure,” says James. The historian admits to not being much of a fan of fictional works inspired by royalty: “The royal family has generated so much drama over the centuries that I find the dramatized elements excessive!”

The different fictions about the former Prince of Wales coincide in the idea of ​​Carlos as someone who is, or was, a reformer with as much energy as frustration, unable to act because of the very power that gives him his privilege. Diana’s ghost (in Bartlett’s work, literally) is an indelible stain that marks the life and image of the British monarch, a reminder of his human fallibility. Both the second installment of house of cards as king charles iii they open with the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and end with Charles forced to abdicate and William crowned as British sovereign. The friction with him establishment Political and the desire to bring an ancient institution to this century fail for the same reason: Charles Windsor’s private life and opinions clash with the expectations and desires of Charles III of England.

Flag with the face of Carlos III as a souvenir for his coronation. Future Publishing (Future Publishing via Getty Image)

“I think the idea of ​​a monarch engaged in a crusade to bring the Crown closer to the people is a romantic idea,” says James. “There is an important distinction between the Crown as an institution and the person who wears it: the first represents a millennium of continuity and the other is mortal, ephemeral.”

The weight of the crown yesterday, today and always

Kevin James points out that, in the end, there is not much difference between Carlos, Guillermo or little Jorge, but that everything revolves around the maintenance of the institution. After all, the King of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is also the head of state of 15 nations spread over three continents. James, a Canadian of Scottish origin, highlights the peculiarity of living under a king who resides thousands of kilometers away, in another part of the world: “The debates that exist in the Commonwealth nations do not focus on the monarch himself, but in the weight of the monarchy in the evolution of each country and what its role will be in the future, beyond its past”.

The historian emphasizes the current controversy revealed by the British newspaper Guardian on the historical relationship of the House of the King with the slave trade. “I wonder if the dialogue that has emerged about the relationship of the Crown to slavery partly reflects an openness to reflect on the central role of the institution with historical structures of oppression,” James speculates. “Perhaps, the recognition of these actions is the first step for a reconciliation process. Carlos could be the right person”.

