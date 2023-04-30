PC Call of Duty players have set up a petition in a bid to convince Activision and Infinity Ward to “resolve the issues introduced by season three”.

Issues first began to pop up shortly after the update was rolled out, and despite tweets and messages from developer Infinity Ward assuring players that it was “investigating”, the problems still persist for some.

The issue has primarily been affecting players with AMD Vega GPUs and other Vega hardware, resulting in almost immediate crashes for PC players trying to access either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.0.

“Since the introduction of the Season 3 on April 12, 2023, thousands of players primarily on PC have been unable to launch or play the game they have paid for,” the request begins (thanks, PC Gamer). “Most players have hundreds of hours of game time already clocked since MW2 launched on October 2022 and upon the Season 3 launch they’ve been unable to play at all.

“Many players have raised Support tickets directly to Activision to no avail. There are countless threads on reddit, Twitter posts as well as numerous threads on the Steam Discussion Board with over a thousand posts and counting.”

Some players are so desperate, one sent a cheese pizza with “Help Vega Please” written on the box to PC support studio Beenox.

“I had a pizza delivered to Beenox with a message on box saying ‘Help Vega Please’ because I don’t know what else to do…” they said.

