Many of the Bolsonaristas who participated in the march that led to the coup assault a week ago returned to their homes as of Tuesday. Most of them were not from Brasilia, they came to the capital expressly from all corners of the country. Of the more than 1,500 detainees, 684 have already been released, according to the most recent information from the Federal Police. Older people, with health problems and women with small children were given priority “for humanitarian reasons,” according to the Federal Police.

Most of those released with charges end up at the Brasilia bus station, waiting for the time to come home. Surrounded by the bundles with which they camped in front of the Army headquarters, the Bolsonaristas huddle in groups near the plugs to be able to charge their mobiles (their most precious weapon, where they exchange false news and conspiracy theories) to pass the time. .

In the conversations there is resignation and disappointment with the military for having “handed them over” to the police. But not one iota of regret. Most say they have not invaded any building and do not agree with vandalism, but their coup ideas remain intact. Conversing with the press, as always, is problematic. Some who, after thinking about it for a long time, do choose to speak are interrupted by the boss on duty who orders silence. These are some of their testimonials:

Laércia Vieira da Silva, retired from São Pedro da Aldeia, Rio de Janeiro. 71 years.

Unlike many of her colleagues, who arrived in large groups, Silva, one of the oldest of those waiting at the station on Tuesday, arrived in Brasilia alone from São Pedro da Aldeia, in Rio de Janeiro, where she had been participating for weeks in the coup camp She arrived in the capital with nothing to camp. The first night she slept on the ground, out in the open. On Saturday, January 7, she noticed that many people began to arrive at the camp, preparing for the assault on Sunday. On D-day she was on the ramp that goes up to the roof of the National Congress, along with thousands of others who broke through the police cordon. “She thought that nothing was going to happen to us because it was a passive manifestation (sic), but they treated us like animals. They fired tear gas at us, very low helicopters passed by dropping bombs (riot control) on top of us. I felt like an ox, they were pushing us towards the bus station, to corner us. I hid inside the subway and saw a woman with children and I went with her to pretend to be the children’s grandmother. We entered through broken glass and took refuge there.” In the end, when she returned to the camp after a day of strong emotions, she met dozens of police officers who gave her an hour to collect her things. Immediately afterwards, she was arrested and placed on a bus with her new friends.

Messias da Conceicao. from Feira de Santana, Bahia. 43 years.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

He works in a mechanical workshop polishing cars. He says that it all started because there were “people from the Workers’ Party (PT) infiltrated,” a false idea that the Bolsonaristas constantly repeat to exculpate the radical rightists who invaded public buildings. Da Conceição, like the rest, says he is very disappointed with the Armed Forces. They had been calling for a military coup for weeks and in the end, under pressure from the courts, it was the military who began to dismantle the coup camp in Brasilia and facilitated the arrest of its occupants. “We trusted them. We thought that the camp was going to work, that the military would lead, but on the contrary, they turned their backs on us”. After being arrested and spending a few hours without knowing what was going to become of his life, the police released him with charges: “They gave me some papers, I don’t know what it was, but I signed it. He was horrible, I was very nervous, not knowing what to do, I thought they were going to take me to Papuda (a maximum security prison). I’m already more relieved, I still can’t get used to the idea of ​​everything that happened. But I do not regret”.

Luziete Alves dos Santos, unemployed waitress. Niterói, Rio de Janeiro. 46 years.

Her companions are visibly tired and just want to get on the bus home, but dos Santos is still frantic. With her eyes wide open and notifying everyone of the latest news on what is being said on the networks, she confesses that despite the bad taste of having been arrested, she is proud of her participation: “I am not sorry, I would do it all over again, for our country. I did not break anything, I did not invade anything, ”she said. She is also frustrated with the military (“total disappointment”), but she saves former President Jair Bolsonaro from burning, on vacation in the US since the end of December and who observes from a distance and in silence what happens to the most radical followers. her. “Bolsonaro cannot be here, if he were here they would have already killed him, that’s why he went to another country.” The sentiment is shared by the group. Whatever he does, Bolsonaro always has the blessing of his faithful.

Everton Santos, salesman in a construction material store in Pará. 55 years.

He is convinced that he and his companions are suffering the first effects of the “communist dictatorship” that according to him represents the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva: “We are already in an undemocratic country. Brazil is already a dictatorship, you say something and they stop you. The saddest thing is that the Army was a traitor to the patriots. Now I only hope that the Armed Forces of other countries intervene, because unfortunately we no longer trust our military”.

Luisa da Silva Godoy, university professor from Cuiabá, Mato Grosso. 58 years.

Dressed in an elegant green dress and with impeccable makeup for someone who has spent so many hours traveling between tents and police stations, this lady does not hide her indignation. She is a “good” person, she says, that she has not done harm to anyone. She was detained in the coup camp and the hours she spent in detention were the most traumatic experience of her life, she summarizes. “They left us without water, without food, on the ground. It looked like a concentration camp. A man attempted suicide by slitting his wrists. And I don’t know where my friends are, I haven’t heard from them since yesterday [por el lunes]”, she explained worriedly. Her only consolation was realizing that some of the policemen were sympathetic to her. “A police officer waited on us helplessly, crying. She would tell me: ‘Sorry, I have to do this because they are watching me.’

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.