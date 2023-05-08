He was caught hurtling at over 150 mph along I-75 in Turtlecreek Township, Cincinnati, USA, a road with a maximum speed limit of 65 mph. The protagonist of the stunt is a driver “frustrated” driving his Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray, who immediately pulled over after seeing the flashing lights of the police following him without attempting to flee.

The dynamics

Why “frustrated”? It was the driver of the US sports car himself who explained it to the police officer who approached him after stopping him: he was irritated by another motorist, who according to him had tried to engage him in a sort of duel. In fact, the man said, between overtaking, counter-overtaking and lane changes, the other driver seemed to have his Corvette C8 in his sights, and so he probably accelerated with the intention of losing it. Without realizing, however, that they greatly exceed the maximum permitted speed limit.

Crazy speed

After showing the driver of the C8 Corvette the telelaser that indicated the top speed achieved by his Chevrolet-branded sports car, exceeding 149 mph, the correspondent of 240 km/h in fact, the police officer explained to the man how much he risked hurtling at that top speed. The risk of an accident with serious consequences, in fact, is very high when he travels at a disproportionate pace.

A judge will decide

No fine has yet been issued to the driver of the C8 Corvette in question. That’s because Warren County’s highest speeding fine, $235, is only imposed on those caught driving 30 to 34 mph over the speed limit. In this case the discrepancy between the two speeds was greater than 105 km/h: translated, the man will have to appear in court before a judge, who will determine what its consequences will be.