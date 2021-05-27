Corona easing is falling in most industries, but service providers from the amorous industry continue to have a difficult time. They demand: Open the brothels again!

Berlin / Hanover – Since November, brothels and workers in the industry have had to cope with the lockdown. While body-hugging services are again permitted in other areas with requirements in many federal states, service providers from the amorous trade are still not allowed to work.

But Berlin is now taking a step forward in order to be able to offer them a perspective. And also in Lower Saxony something could happen, knows * Kreiszeitung.de. However, "real" intercourse still has to wait.