Espargaro finished the 26 laps of Sunday’s race in eighth place, after losing the battle for seventh with Marc Marquez’s Honda.

The Aprilia rider showed a very interesting pace during practice and finished the race less than five seconds from the podium, but the engine limits of the RS-GP denied him any chance to try to overtake the Ducatis.

Espargaro then said he ended his Sunday with a strong feeling of frustration, because he believes he is ready to fight for the podium in MotoGP.

“I’m happy with my pace, but I have a feeling of frustration inside,” said Aleix on Sunday. “I don’t know if it’s nice to say, but I feel like an idiot, because I feel like I’m strong and fast, ready to fight for the podium, but then I can’t overtake in the race.”

“I have a big limit with the engine and with the performance on the straights, so I can’t overtake. In the race I was much faster than Bagnaia for example, or Miller, but I was stuck behind them. Especially with the Ducatis she is a great frustration”.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Photo by: Dorna

“I did my best lap at the end of the race, because it was the only one I was alone on. I did a 1’33” 3, which is a very good time, close to my qualifying lap. But then I got behind Bagnaia and couldn’t get past him. It’s really frustrating. “

“I think we did a good job in the first part of this season, we are eighth in the championship with 61 points. We have to enjoy it, because we have come from years where we have done a lot worse. But we have to improve on the engine side, because that is what we want. missing more “.

Maverick Vinales, who will leave Yamaha at the end of the year, has been linked to a sensational move to Aprilia in 2022 over the course of the Assen weekend, but Espargaro declined to comment on these rumors.

The two Spanish riders have already shared the garage for two years, in 2015 and 2016, when they were racing for Suzuki and their relationship was good.