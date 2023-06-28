Sex coach Colin Nolan: a video call helps to avoid disappointment after dating online

A 29-year-old girl turned to sex coach Colin Nolan and complained that she was disappointed after meeting online. Her letter and advice given by the expert published edition of the Daily Mirror.

The girl said that she had found a young man in the dating app who seemed attractive and interesting to her. However, on a date, it turned out that the application had a photo of him taken many years ago. Since then, he has become bald, stout and looks completely different. The main thing that the girl did not like was his character. He behaved impolitely, and now insists on a new meeting. “It’s hard to refuse him, because before the meeting we chatted so much,” the girl wrote. And my confidence is at zero. I used to think I had a radar for guys who aren’t what they seem.”

Nolan replied that after one bad date, you should not be upset. In her opinion, video calls before a personal meeting help to avoid such disappointments. They would show how the photos on the dating app are true.

“I don’t think your radar is down. If this were the case, he would not now signal that this guy is not suitable for you, ”said the sex coach.

Earlier, the Russian woman admitted that she decided to start dating again after 40 years and was disappointed. The men surprised her with their rudeness.