Many people think that the fruit that contains vitamin C is the only citrus fruit, and this is a common belief, but it is not entirely true.

But the scientific fact is that there are many fruits and vegetables also have a higher percentage of vitamin C than what is found in oranges, tangerines and lemons according to popular belief, and the importance of this vitamin is precisely due to its contribution to strengthening the body’s immunity, especially in light of the Corona pandemic, as the immune system is a line The first defense against the Corona virus.

The Spanish newspaper ABT published a report in which it reported that many fruits and vegetables contain vitamin C that exceeds the amount found in known acidic foods.

And vitamin C, unlike many vitamins, can be acquired from sources outside the body, where the body can absorb it and benefit the body, such as broccoli, guava and apricots.

The report said that vitamin C oxidizes with exposure to oxygen and sunlight, so, according to (Anna Amingual) a nutritionist, the ideal option is to buy fresh fruits and vegetables in season.

The report added that the less time it takes for the fruits to move from the field to the plate, the better, as these fruits rich in vitamin C, if they remain confined to the drawers of the refrigerator for a long time, lose about 14% of the vitamin component in them, if we keep them for more than three days. In the refrigerator, therefore, we do not feel the importance of many fruits and vegetables other than those recognized.

Pink Heart Guava

Guava contains a high percentage of vitamin C, especially the pink heart, which contains 237 mg per 100 grams. In addition, this fruit is rich in water (81.3 mg), vitamin A (72.5 micrograms), calcium (17 mg) and potassium (290 mg). And phosphorous (31 mg), and guava is an antioxidant fruit, reduces cholesterol, protects the heart, and fights anemia.

the strawberry

They are fruits with a low energy content, and their main components – after water – are carbohydrates (in a moderate amount, about 7% of their weight), mainly fructose, glucose and xylitol.

Each 100 grams of strawberries contains 89.6 grams of water, 25 mg of calcium, 60 mg of vitamin C. 2 mg of Vitamin E, 0.7 g of protein, and 190 mg of magnesium, among others

Red pepper

There are three types of peppers, yellow, red and green. Each of them contains different nutritional values, but if there is a main nutritional aspect that is characteristic of red pepper, it is because of its high content of vitamin C, as it contains a higher percentage of this vitamin than orange contains, according to what nutritionist Anna Colomer, as every 100 grams of it contains 152 mg of vitamin C, and it is an anti-oxidant food that helps us keep our cells functioning properly and gives us many benefits for the skin and contributes to delaying the manifestations of aging.

In addition, it can be said that red pepper is a rich source of water (92.2 grams per 100 grams), and vitamin A 90 micrograms per 100 grams of paprika.

Kiwi

The kiwi pulp is distinguished by its dark green color that gradually shines towards the center of the fruit, where there are countless soft, edible black seeds. From a nutritional point of view, kiwi is characterized by an abundance of vitamin C (about 59 mg per 100 grams), proteins and iron (0.4 mg per each). 100 grams), calcium (25 mg per 100 grams of product) and phosphorous.