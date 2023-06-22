When it comes to trademark rights, Apple is not to be trifled with. Now the tech giant is suing the Swiss Fruit Association, which has existed for 111 years, because of its logo with a red apple.

Munich/St. Gallen – The Apple group, which has just launched its new data glasses, is notorious for aggressively enforcing its trademark rights. In Switzerland, too, Apple has been striving for several years to protect its brand logo from alleged infringements – even from fruit dealers. The tech giant is now suing the Swiss Fruit Association, which has existed for 111 years, because of its logo with a red apple and a white cross.

Apple is suing the Swiss Fruit Association over red apples

It sounds like a provincial farce, but it’s really big international trademark law cinema: The US company Apple wants to ban the Swiss Fruit Association from using its 111-year-old logo because it shows an apple. The Federal Administrative Court in St. Gallen must now decide whether the traditional association “Swiss Fruits” may continue to use the red apple with a white cross as a logo or not. The American computer magazine has even reported on the absurd legal proceedings Wired.

Apple patent war: “Apple is a common good”

This was preceded by reporting in Schweizer country messengers. “Apples are common property,” emphasized Jimmi Mariéthoz, director of the Association of Swiss Fruit Producers, in an interview with the newspaper. “The term apple or the image of an apple are common knowledge. They shouldn’t be owned by any company.”

Apple patent war: Apple fights against apples in Switzerland

The most expensive company on the US stock exchange NASDAQ and in the entire western world obviously sees this completely differently. Apple’s attempts to get all apple representations in the Switzerland to secure date back to 2017. At that time, the Cupertino, California-based giant had filed an application with the Swiss Institute for Intellectual Property (IGE) for the IP rights to a realistic black-and-white representation of an apple variety known as Granny Smith – a green apple.

After much back-and-forth, the IGE partially granted Apple’s request last fall, but stated that Apple could only have rights to some representations, since generic images of common goods – like apples – are in the public domain. Then he laid iPhone-Group in the spring of an appeal.

Swiss fruit association defends itself: “Apple did not invent apples”

The case, which has been in court since April, not only affects the representations for which the IGE has rejected trademark protection. Rights being negotiated also include general uses of apple representations, as well as audiovisual material “intended for television and other broadcasting.” Jimmy Mariéthoz, the director of the fruit association, explained opposite Wired his lack of understanding. They have no intention of competing with Apple: “Apple didn’t invent apples. We have been around for 111 years. And I think apples themselves have been around for a few thousand years.”

In the past, Apple has already taken legal action against the logo of the “Apfelkind” café in Bonn, but then withdrew its opposition to the German Patent and Trademark Office. Apple even tried to stop a pear logo from a cooking app, but lost the lawsuit. In Bavaria, the group had caused trouble after Apple bought Filet residential properties in Munich. In the case of the court proceedings against the apples of the Schweitzer Obstverband, the verdict is still pending.

