Dirty crittersItchy critters in your house, no one is waiting for that. But what can you do about swarming ants, cockroaches, silverfish or bed bugs? In this series we tell you how to avoid dealing with them and how to get them out of your house. This week: fruit flies.

A fruit fly, also known as a banana fly, is about 3 millimeters in size and mainly lives in the summer. There are 3,000 different kinds of it drosophila melanogaster is the best known.

The bugs live about two months and lay their eggs in ripe, fermenting or rotting food, which thrives at room temperature. A female lays eggs only once, but four hundred at a time. Fruit flies themselves are not harmful to our health. In fact, they clean up organic residues.

But they are real troublemakers: once they have discovered a food source, they spread fungi and bacteria on everything in the vicinity, or the female makes it her maternity bed.

This keeps fruit flies away

Even though they seem slow, catching fruit flies is almost impossible. So prevention is better than cure. Always wash your purchased fruit and vegetables well, because they may already contain eggs or larvae.

In the summer months, don’t put your fruit on a tray, but store it in boxes in the fridge. Make sure the food waste bin is tightly closed and dispose of the bag as soon as possible. Also, do not leave bottles or glasses with soft drinks, beer or wine. Rinse them or take them to the bottle bank.

Empty the wheelie bin in time: many fruit flies come to it, which then slip in through the window. An herbal plant such as mint or basil in the house can help, because fruit flies don’t like the smell. A few cloves of garlic between the fruit also helps.

Be careful with spraying with poison: it accidentally gets on your food and that is unhealthy. Instead, put a bowl of vinegar with a drop of detergent in a strategic place. Stretch cling film over it and poke some holes in it: the flies that come to it can get in, but not out.