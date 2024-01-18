The European Commission “invests in low-emission vehicles in a way that is not centered on particular technologies, but also on a technologically neutral approach”. This was stated by the spokesperson of the EU Executive for Transport, Adalbert Jahnz, responding to the problems that owners of electric cars are experiencing in the areas of the USA affected by a cold wave, with very low temperatures, in particular in Chicago, in Illinois, where dozens of electric cars were abandoned at charging stations because they were unusable, local media reported.

“There are a number of technologies that could be applicable: one of the essential actions we have put in place to support zero-emission mobility is the deployment of charging infrastructures for electric vehicles – he continues – everywhere in Europe, to allow users to these cars to quickly recharge their vehicle, in case of need, without depending on the performance of their vehicle's batteries”.

One of the main problems these days in Chicago is that lithium batteries in the cold, in addition to discharging faster, recharge much more slowly, which causes long queues at charging stations. The situation is different, as La Verità explains today, in countries with harsh winters such as Norway, sparsely populated, where many have a home charging station and can therefore recharge the battery at home. “We also invest enormously – he continues – in research into new generation batteries.

We have battery legislation that focuses not only on the ecological performance of these batteries, but also on their performance as a product. It's something we're working on in general,” he concludes, explaining that he can't comment on the specific situation regarding the manufacturer of electric cars affected by the blockades in Chicago.