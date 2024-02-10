The drop in rental housing offers in New York, progress in the investigation into the murder of candidate Fernando Villavicencio and a particular law approved in Ukraine are some of the most important news this week on the international stage.

Below, a review of the agenda in 'Around the world'.

Rafah: the coming humanitarian catastrophe

Despite pressure from the international community and unusual criticism from its American ally, Israel is determined to undertake a large-scale offensive in the southern Gazan town of Rafah, to eliminate the Hamas “battalions.” Some 1.3 million Palestinians are crowded there, many of them who have arrived fleeing offensives in other regions. It will be a “humanitarian catastrophe,” the countries warn.

Palestinians flee bombings in Rafah.

A record of migrants through the Darién is seen

If nothing extraordinary happens, the number of migrants crossing from Colombia to Panama via the Darién will increase by 20 percent in 2024, according to calculations by the isthmus government. Last year, a record number of 520,000 migrants were registered and so far this year alone there have been 40,739. The worst thing is that if conditions in Venezuela and Cuba continue to worsen, there will surely be another record.

The stay of migrants in Necoclí and Acandí can extend for several weeks. See also California enacts law allowing citizens to sue gun manufacturers

The Peruvian weapon in the Villavicencio crime

A weapon from Peru was involved in the crime of former Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, according to a journalistic investigation. It is an AR-15 rifle that was legally imported to that country, but arrived clandestinely in Ecuadorian territory. The weapon could give more clues as to who was behind the crime, because the Colombian hitmen who intervened have already been murdered.

Supporters pay their respects during an event organized by the Movimiento Construye party and friends at the Quito Exhibition Center.

Rental housing supply falls in New York

New Yorkers, especially those with fewer resources, are being left without a place to live. There are fewer and fewer properties to rent, according to a survey by the city's Housing Department. According to this study, the housing vacancy rate fell to 1.4 percent, the lowest figure in more than half a century. Two years ago it was 4.54. Obviously, the lower the supply, the more prices shoot up.

New York City, USA See also Morality police patrol the streets of Tehran to reimpose the use of the veil

Frozen sperm of Ukrainian soldiers

The Ukrainian Parliament has just approved the use of frozen sperm and oocytes from military personnel in the war against Russia, even if they have died. A provision to that effect had already been approved, but the sperm was destroyed in the event of the soldier's death. But now this will be kept for at least three years if the death of the soldier occurs. It is estimated that Ukraine has lost some 70,000 soldiers.

Ukrainian soldiers in an area recently recovered from Russian troops.

EDUARD SOTO

Central Table Editor