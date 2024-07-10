Bloomberg: Riyadh Threatens to Sell G7 Bonds in Case of Confiscation of Russian Assets

One of the reasons why the G7 countries have not yet decided to confiscate frozen Russian assets is the hints from Saudi Arabia, which privately threatened to respond to such actions by selling European debt obligations, Bloomberg writes, citing sources.

In defending Russian assets, the Riyadh representative expressed disagreement with the very idea of ​​using them to help Ukraine and specifically hinted at the fate of French securities. According to two of the agency’s interlocutors, the wording could be considered a veiled threat.

As noted in the article, Riyadh’s assets in European currency and French government debt amount to several tens of billions of euros, but they are still not large enough to seriously affect the situation. However, European officials could be afraid that other bondholders could follow Saudi Arabia’s example.

The agency’s source also could not say the reason that prompted the kingdom to stand up for Russian assets. Perhaps it was solidarity with Moscow, but it is possible that Saudi Arabia did not want to allow a precedent, fearing for its own investments.

Riyadh denies ultimatum rumors

Saudi Arabia later said it had not threatened the G7 over its plan to seize Russian assets. “Our relationship with the G7 and other countries is based on mutual respect, and we continue to discuss all issues that promote global growth and enhance the resilience of the international financial system,” the kingdom’s finance ministry said.

At the same time, two experts interviewed questioned the credibility of the threat, because after the freezing of Russian assets, which was also an unprecedented step, there was no reduction in the role of G7 currencies and a fall in their debt obligations. The main problem remains the lack of alternatives, and Saudi Arabia has nothing to exchange dollars and euros for.

G7 fails to reach agreement on seizure of Russian assets

The White House admitted that there is no consensus in the G7 on the issue of seizing Russia’s frozen assets. “Right now, there is absolutely no consensus in the G7 on what to do with the principal amount,” confirmed Michael Carpenter, Director of European Affairs at the US National Security Council. He called for continuing the collective discussion on this issue, emphasizing that only this will allow achieving the desired result. Before this, the “Big Seven” agreed to allocate a loan of 50 billion dollars to Kyiv. It was stipulated that the full amount of the payment would be reimbursed through interest on Russian assets.

Earlier, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien noted that the income from Russian assets blocked in the West should be enough for Ukraine to conduct military operations until 2025. He promised that the decision to allocate a loan to Kyiv in the amount of 50-60 billion dollars, which will be repaid from the income from Russian assets, will be formalized.

Russia admits possibility of final loss of frozen assets

Russian assets worth $300 billion frozen by the West will probably never be returned, Dmitry Timofeev, director of the Department for Control over External Restrictions at the Russian Finance Ministry, admitted.

“It is unlikely that anyone expects the West to return the money to Russia in the foreseeable future,” the official said.

In general, we can honestly say that this money is lost for us for a long time, if not forever. Dmitry TimofeevRepresentative of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that attempts to seize Russian assets would be theft and would not go unpunished. He pointed out that the Western countries that had frozen Russian reserves were now “thinking about how to establish at least some legal basis to finally appropriate them.”