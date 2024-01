Thursday, January 18, 2024, 10:47







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Thousands of motorists spent the night from Wednesday to Thursday trapped in their cars in Germany after kilometer-long queues formed after several trucks, unable to continue driving due to heavy snowfall, blocked the A4, A5 and A7 motorways in the east of the federal state.. .

This content is exclusive for subscribers