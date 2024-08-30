Frozen Pizza, Lots of Salt and Fat and Little Fiber: Buitoni Gets a Low Average Score

A test carried out by the Swiss magazine K-Tipp has analysed the main brands of frozen pizza and found that although these foods are convenient and quick to prepare, they are not exactly healthy. They examined 12 margherita pizzas with tomato and mozzarella and analyses have shown that they contain a high quantity of salt and fat but very little fibre.

The “Betty Bossi” Of Co-op for example, it contains 32 grams of fat, equal to about four portions of butter. The recommended daily amount of lipids for an adult is 45-80 grams. As for salt, we are talking about 6.7 grams on average against the 5 grams recommended by the Organization World Health Organization. On the contrary, the frozen pizza analyzed contained on average only 2 grams of fiber per 100 grams of product. However, no traces of pesticides.

Here is K-Tipp’s ranking of the best frozen pizzas available in large-scale Swiss distribution: