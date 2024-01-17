With the arrival of a major winter storm, The city of Chicago has faced historic low temperatures which reached down to -35 degrees Fahrenheit.

(Also read: Manuel Rocha: the former Cuban ambassador accused of espionage to the US).

Lake Michigan, which is in fact emblematic for the city, was frozen, leaving with it an impressive view of ice.

According to Univision, The phenomenon created a dense layer of water vapor over the lake, resulting in the thermal contrast between the frigid air and the significantly warmer water.

Chicago in questi giorni sembra il film The Day After Tomorrow🥶 In the city of Chicago and on Lake Michigan, the temperature reaches -20°C with winds that have not carried the temperature until it reaches -32°C. pic.twitter.com/pxwfeSB3Ua — Steven Cercamondi (@astrosteven_) January 17, 2024

The US National Weather Service (NWS) explained that Heavy snowfall and rain have affected the Midwest since last week and to the Great Lakes region. They also spread to the south of the United States and the west coast of the country, impacting cities such as New York, Washington and Philadelphia.

The National Weather Service warned that there would be “dangerously” icy conditions that will possibly affect the entire state until this Wednesday, January 17.

There have also been reports from several Illinois counties where temperatures that have reached up to 40 degrees Fahrenheit were recorded below zero.

(Keep reading: How exposed is Saab to a recapture with the new position that Maduro gave him?).

The authorities have called on the community to completely limit exits. and to take precautions due to risks to health and, incidentally, to structures.

The impressive winter storm that has been sweeping through some areas of the United States, in this case Chicago, in fact, has already marked the first death. Chicago police reported the death of a 60-year-old man in the Schiller Park neighborhood.

(We recommend: WWE wrestler performs heroic act by saving woman after serious accident).

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME