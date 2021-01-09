“The satiety is absolute. He anger and disbelief for such an expendable episode are the sensations that accompany the team to the hotel. There is nothing new than the absence of snow, a crazy contrast to what we have left behind “. Is the reflection that made an authoritative voice of Madrid when team landed in Pamplona after almost three hours blocked in Barajas, inside the plane, because of the storm. A few hours of waiting that were tense due to the lack of information. The entity at fault of what happened to The league which, depending on your version, was the one who proposed the change of plans to travel on Friday, when Madrid had planned to do so this morning. The forecast indicates, at least a priori, that the snowfall in Pamplona is not expected to be strong until four or five in the afternoon this Sunday (follow the game live on AS.com).

EFE



Faced with Madrid’s complaints splashed in the media last night, while the team was locked in the plane, LaLiga slipor what now is not in charge of organizing the trips to the clubs. Although he could have recommended making the trip on Friday to ensure it, he indicates that in no case did he set the departure time. After such an eventful and long journey, the Madrid’s idea was to strengthen today so that the game is played at noon, or at least before nine o’clock, when the snowfall in the Navarran capital is already heavier. In this way aims to ensure that meeting is not suspended at the last minute and thus avoid having to spend one more night in Pamplona. In that hypothetical case of suspension, LaLiga plans to be able to play on Sunday morning.

In that high voltage situation, with Madrid locked in a plane under an imposing snowfall, of crossed calls and reproaches, the RFEF released a statement announcing the creation of a crisis commission that met urgently to assess the weather situation and if meetings should be postponed. AND invited LaLiga to participate in it. But the patronal it was not raised in any moment lay off the Madrid meeting, which was finally able to fly and landed in Pamplona at 11:12 p.m., more than four after boarding.

With the announced storm situation, the Madrid I would have wanted the League match was suspended directly. That is why he did not hide his anger when the uncomfortable situation broke out in Barajas. “It is irritating, a whole chaos, something inexplicable,” a club source told AS. from inside the snow-blocked aircraft. “They have us locked up here, like hamsters, not even knowing if we can fly, when we will or when we will arrive. The pilot is out of date and nobody tells us anything … “. Already with Barajas officially closed Due to the heavy snow, the staff had not yet been notified of a solution. In fact, they would have had trouble coming back to the residence of Valdebebas in case the trip is aborted, because the situation on the roads of Madrid, by then, was already critical. In contrast, the work of the Barajas workers managed to enable a track which hosted some operations with the airport still officially closed.

By Osasuna it ensures that The Sadar will be in perfect condition Because the lawn care, aided by artificial light lamps, has been extreme. Ramos and Osasuna are back He has three draws in a row and ten games without winning in the League … But the protagonist, today, is time.