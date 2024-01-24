Millions of people in the United States have been harmed by the snow storms, cold, rain and icy wind that for two weeks have affected a large part of the country, causing deaths, flight cancellations, power outages, school closures and traffic accidents.

Some animals are equally affected for sayings extreme temperature changesso they have to show their survival skills to deal with these situations.

(Keep reading: Shocking images of Chicago due to a cold storm that affects much of the US).

The alligators They were an example of this this week. According to the international media BBC, in at least two outdoor parks in the country, dozens of reptiles suspended in frozen waters were reported with their snouts peeking out of the ice.

This phenomenon would have been seen in North Carolina and Texas, in two parks called Swamp Park & ​​Outdoor Center, located in Ocean Isle Beach, and Gator Country in Beaumon. The owners of both stores shared the curious images on their social networks.

According to Eric Nordberg, director of the Reptile Ecology and Environmental Disturbance Laboratory at the University of New England in Australia, in dialogue with The Washington Postthis ability is called brumation and refers to a idle state equivalent to the hibernation in mammals.

(Read on: The reasons for the paradoxical extreme cold in the era of global warming).

Nordberg explained that these reptiles “reduce their body temperature (which is closely related to environmental temperature), their fheart rate, breathing and metabolic rates. In doing so, conserve energy when they cannot search for food, move or mate.

The expert commented that, then, due to the low temperatures in the North American country, alligators must enter this state to survive and conserve energy, always with their nose raised above the icy water to avoid suffocation.

It is necessary to highlight the magnitude of this winter wave that has caused the death of 89 people in at least 13 states, according to the news agency EFE. In fact, during the storms of this first half of the year, the thermal sensation of temperatures of -35 degrees Celsius.

(In context: How many deaths are there due to the cold wave in the United States?).

It should be mentioned that in Texas, alligators usually 'brumate' between mid-October and early March, wildlife officials explained to CBS NewsHowever, on this occasion the phenomenon occurred due to the freezing of water.

The experts added, in the medium cited above, that this would be a metabolic state in which they do minimal activity, but in which they can still wake up and drink fluids.

Swamp Park park manager George Howard indicated in one of the videos shared on the local's social networks that the alligators have “their eyes closed and only their nostrils out of the water, enough to breathe.”

Howard added that there are 12 alligators in the area that were experiencing this event during the last three days, and he also noted that This phenomenon had not been witnessed since 2018.

It should be noted that on Tuesday the temperatures rose again and the alligators returned to their usual state. Likewise, some low pressure systems are expected, according to the National Weather Service, to bring warmer air to the eastern half of the United States by the middle of next week.

Laura Nathalia Quintero Ariza.

El Tiempo School of Multimedia Journalism.

Editorial Latest News

Read more news…