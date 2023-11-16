Frozen 3 It is one of Disney’s most anticipated films for the future. However, even though this installment has not yet reached movie theaters, Bob Iger, the CEO of this company, has revealed that Frozen 4 It will be a reality, and it is already in production.

During his appearance on Good Morning America today, Iger confirmed that a fourth installment in the popular Frozen series will be available in the future. Along with this, it was confirmed that Jennifer Lee, creator of the first two Frozen films, will also be involved in the fourth adventure of Elsa and company. This is what the CEO commented on the matter:

“Frozen 3 is in the works and there could be a Frozen 4 in the works as well. But I don’t have much to do.” say about those movies right now. But Jenn Lee, who created Frozen, the original Frozen and Frozen 2, is working hard with her team at Disney Animation on not one, but two stories.”

The announcement of Frozen 4 comes to light shortly after the opening of World of Frozen, Disneyland’s new attraction in Hong Kong. Considering that Frozen 3 is planned to hit theaters until November 2024, this means that the fourth film in the series will probably be available until the end of 2025, at least. For his part, this is what Iger commented during the inauguration of the Frozen attraction:

“For years at our Disney Parks, we’ve been creating these big, immersive worlds. Essentially, they are the physical embodiment of some of the best stories we’ve told… And of course, Frozen is one of our most valuable franchises, as you mentioned, a very successful movie, I think it’s perfect to build the place. where Frozen takes place. It’s just a fantastic land that allows people to immerse themselves in the story of Frozen and interact with all the great characters from the movies. “I think the best thing is that you visit it and you can meet Olaf, Anna, Elsa and the whole Frozen gang. Of course, there are great attractions, but also great restaurants. I think the great thing about this is that you really feel like you are in the place where the movie took place. And it gives you that powerful sense of history that I think people have come to love over the last decade.”

This revelation could also indicate that Frozen 3 will present us with a story that is directly linked to the fourth installment, something similar to what was seen between Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. We can only wait and see what will happen with this series in the future. On related topics, you can learn more about Frozen 3 here. Likewise, the film Super Mario Bros. has surpassed Frozen box office.

Editor’s Note:

This is a strange decision. While it is not unusual for a company to reveal a project that is still several years away, the fact that Frozen 3 It hasn’t even been released yet, it makes it clear that there are a couple of internal problems at Disney, and they want to attract the attention of the public and investors immediately.

