Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, confirmed that although the third Disney movie Frozen It is not yet shown in movie theaters; a fourth delivery is confirmed and in process. New production is on the way!

This is what he commented to a media outlet:

“Well, I’ll give you a little surprise there. […]. ‘Frozen 3’ is in the works and there could also be a ‘Frozen 4’ in the works.”

Of course, it’s an interesting nod, because these are not things a CEO can say lightly.

“But I don’t have much to say about those movies right now. […]. But Jenn Lee, who created ‘Frozen’ [la saga]: the original [la entrega de 2013] and ‘Frozen II’, is working hard with his Disney Animation team, not in one, but in two stories“.

So fans of the saga can expect a lot of content for the coming years, they will surely be very happy.

Source: Disney

When is Frozen 3 released?

Currently, a release date for the third film has not been announced. However, in view of the previous deliveries, it is speculated that the new title could arrive in 2025.

Where can I watch the Frozen movies?

The first two films They are available on Disney Plus. Let us remember that the first installment was released in 2013; while the second arrived in 2019. It seems that the third installment of the saga could arrive, in turn, six years later, so the movie theaters would be lit up until 2025. However, there is still no release date for the third part of the franchise that is one of Disney’s most successful.

