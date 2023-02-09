Disney and Pixar they prepare for the return of some of his own most loved moviesBob Iger tells us directly, CEO of the Walt Disney Company.

During a conference call about the company’s profits during the quarter, Iger announced that the studios are working on three big comebacks: Toy Story 5, Frozen 3 and the unexpected Zootropolis 2.

Following these statements, the voice actors of some of the most iconic characters of these adventures made themselves heard on Twitter: let’s start from Tim Allenofficial voice of Buzz Lightyearwho also claims his presence for this chapter, there may be to keep him company (but it has not been confirmed) Tom Hankshistorical voice of Woody.

Also the American voice actor of Olafthe cute snowman from the world of Frozen, has revealed itself on Twitter: quoting the song, made by the band Panic! At The Disco, which accompanied the closing credits of frozen 2affirms its presence in the new project.

No details yet regarding the plot or release period of none of the 3 films: at the moment the focus is all on Elemental, the new Disney Pixar animated film arriving on June 16th.