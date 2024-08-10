Jennifer Lee by Disney Animation thrilled fans with an announcement many had been waiting for: Frozen 3 will hit theaters in 2027. The news, revealed at the D23 Entertainment Showcase, has ignited the enthusiasm of fans of the saga, which has already conquered millions of viewers around the world with its two previous chapters. But the surprises do not end there: Lee also confirmed that a fourth movie is already in development, promising further adventures in the magical kingdom of Arendelle.

The success of the Frozen films is undeniable. The first chapter, released in 2013 and with the voices of Kristen Bell And Idina Menzelenchanted the audience with his touching story and memorable songs, taking home well $1.28 billion. The sequel, Frozen IIreleased in 2019exceeded expectations, cashing in $1.45 billion and cementing its status as one of the most beloved animated series of all time.

With Frozen 3 on the horizon, expectations are very high. The story of Elsa, Annaand their friends has won the hearts of adults and children alike, offering not only entertainment, but also profound messages about love, family and courage. Jennifer Leewho drove the success of the first two films, continues to carry forward the vision of this saga, assuring fans that new exciting adventures are on the way.

While 2027 may seem a long way off, the wait for Frozen 3 has already begun, and with a fourth film in the works, it’s clear that the magic of Arendelle will continue to shine for many years to come. Here the link to the ad photo.