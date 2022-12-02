Froukje has also won the 3voor12 Song of the Year this year. Listeners chose the duet Without Face , which she sings with S10, as the winner. This was announced today in Rob & Wijnand’s morning show on NPO 3FM. S10’s Eurovision entry The depth ranks 2.

Last year, Froukje won the Song of the Year 2021 with the song I want to dance. She is the youngest winner of the prize since Jacqueline Govaert with her band Krezip with the song I Would Stay won the Song of the Year award in 2000.

Only twice before did an act manage to win the prize two years in a row: Pixies in 1988 and 1989 and Radiohead in 1996 and 1997. The top 10 this year also includes Son Mieux with Multicolor, Harry Styles of As It Was and Maan & Goldband with Secretly.

3voor12 has been choosing the Song of the Year for 38 years. Some previous winners include The Weeknd, Kensington, De Staat, Tame Impala, Daft Punk and Arcade Fire. See also Ukraine News: Russia's announcement to the West

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: