Frothy PlayStation Exclusive Foamstars Goes Free-to-Play

From October 4, 2024, Foamastars will become a free-to-play game. The sparkling PlayStation exclusive, available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, was evidently not a success, despite being a free PlayStation Plus title at launch, so publisher Square Enix has decided to give it another chance by changing its financial formula.

And who paid?

The game is currently still on sale at full price. Needless to say: It’s not worth buying now.

After the price change, You will no longer need a PlayStation Plus subscription to play it (we are talking about an online game). Players who have already purchased it will receive a free “Legacy Gift” that includes:

12 exclusive Bubble Beastie skins

An exclusive design for the Slide Board

The title “Legacy”

Foamstars saw its user base plummet immediately after its launch. It is an online shooter that looks to Nintendo’s Splatoon series in terms of its overall feel, which had little resonance among players. It had been practically months since anyone had heard of it, despite it being one of the PlayStation exclusives of recent years.

Live services are an increasingly popular economic model, despite the crowded market. Probably launching a paid game like this is now a kind of suicideas demonstrated by the more recent Concord, which recorded a very low number of concurrent online users. When faced with a choice, it is clear that users always go for the big free-to-play games, since they often offer more and are more supported.