For the fourth night in a row, frosts were recorded in Moscow. On Tuesday, May 9, he announced in his Telegram-channel weather forecaster Mikhail Leus.

In the capital, the air temperature on the night of May 9 dropped from minus 0.9 to minus 3.2 degrees. And on the territory of the Moscow region, only Kashira and Serpukhov were outside the frost zone. The maximum frost was observed in Cherusty, where the air temperature dropped to minus 3.8 degrees.

The meteorologist stressed that on the night of Wednesday, May 10, heat will begin to return to the capital. Temperatures of up to plus two degrees at night are expected in the city, but frosts are still possible in the region.

Earlier, the coldest night in the capital region over the past 24 years was recorded on Sunday, May 7.