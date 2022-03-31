By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Recent early frosts in agricultural regions in Argentina could lead to further losses in soybeans and corn for the 2021/22 crop, which has already suffered drastic production cuts due to a prolonged drought, the Buenos Aires Cereals Exchange said. this Thursday in its weekly crop report.

Argentina is the world’s largest exporter of soybean oil and meal and the second largest exporter of corn. However, due to the drought between December and January, the exchange reduced its forecast for soybean harvest by 2 million tons and by 7 million for corn.

Currently, it estimates soybean production at 52 million tons and corn production at 49 million.

“The frosts recorded in the previous ten days could generate additional losses compared to what was expected (for soy), with the Southeast of (city of) Buenos Aires being the most affected region,” said the exchange, which noted that the grain harvest has advanced. in 19.1% of the planted area.

Regarding corn, the exchange explained that the frosts of the last few days, just over a week before the end of the southern summer, compromise the productivity of late corn, which is still in the development phase. The cereal harvest advanced 14.4% until Wednesday.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat