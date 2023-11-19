Cold Front number 11 threatens to drop temperatures to -10 °C in northern Mexico this week, while in Baja California it will leave minimums between -5 °C to 0 °C in the mountain areas during the early hours of this Monday, November 20, according to the weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SNM).

The agency belonging to Conagua explained that said frontal system, in interaction with the polar and subtropical jet currents, will cause strong gusts of wind that will reach between 70 to 90 kilometers per hour (km/h), dust devils and possible isolated rains in Baja California.

During the day there will be a partially cloudy sky and no rain in the state, while in the morning there will be a cool and cold atmosphere in high areas with probability of frost in the mountain area of ​​Baja California and in the afternoon the environment will turn from mild to warm.

In Tijuana, According to Meteored, there will be clear skies with the possibility of cloudy intervals during the early morning. Temperatures will range between 9°C and 23°C throughout the day, reaching its maximum around 1:00 p.m. A moderate southeast wind will prevail, with gusts that could reach up to 23 km/h in the afternoon.

In Mexicali, A mostly sunny day is anticipated with clear skies, although cloudy intervals are expected in the early hours of the day. Temperatures will fluctuate between 14°C and 24°C, peaking at approximately 14:00. A moderate northwest wind is forecast, with gusts that could reach up to 43 km/h during the morning.

In Covemainly clear skies are expected. Temperatures will vary between 11°C and 23°C throughout the day, with the maximum reaching around 11:00. A moderate northeast wind is expected, with gusts that could reach 27 km/h in the morning.

In The Rumorosa, Despite cloudy intervals in the early morning, mainly clear skies are anticipated during the day. Temperatures will range between 6°C and 12°C, reaching its maximum around 1:00 p.m. A moderate northeast wind will predominate, with gusts that could reach up to 46 km/h in the morning.

Tecate You will experience mostly clear skies, with temperatures that will range between 9°C and 20°C during the day. The maximum is expected around 1:00 p.m. A strong northeasterly wind is forecast, with gusts that could reach up to 50 km/h in the morning.

In Rosarito, Despite cloudy skies in the early morning, they will be mainly clear during the day. The temperatures will be between 13°C and 22°C, reaching its maximum at approximately 11:00. A moderate easterly wind is expected, with gusts that could reach up to 47 km/h in the morning.

In Saint Quentincloudy intervals are expected in the early morning followed by clear skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures will fluctuate between 12°C and 20°Cwith winds with a southerly component and gusts of up to 30 km/h.

In San Felipea clear sky is expected with temperatures between 16°C and 21°C. The winds will be from the north, with gusts that could reach up to 62 km/h.

This Monday, Baja California will experience diverse weather, from clear skies to cloudy intervals, with varying temperatures in different communities. Prepare for a day of weather conditions ranging from moderate heat to morning cool!