Frostpunk 2 is set to launch on PC in 2024.

That’s straight from developer 11 bit studios, which made the announcement at today’s PC Gaming Show.

Though a sequel to the popular, icy city-builder was announced back in August 2021, an official release window was never announced.

Frostpunk 2 | The City Must Not Fall Trailer

That said, a release date for the game leaked on SteamDB last year, listing the game as 2nd January 2024.

11 bit studios disputed the leak at the time, with a jokey “liars shall be punished” message on Twitter.

The year 2024 was correct at least, but we’ll have to wait for a more specific date.

The sequel will be set 30 years after the original, with years of whiteouts giving the world a clean slate just as The City grew and progressed.

Reads the press release: “Most remarkably, however, people changed. And once they feel like they’ve tamed the frost, and the bonding survival instinct has faded, their human nature will come into play, driven by ambition that could spiral The City into the fall.

You can certainly see that in the new story trailer, above.

“Frostpunk 2 is still a game about the City and its society,” said co-director and design director Jakub Stokalski.

“But this time the inner turmoils, sparked by rising social differences, mean that players will be facing new kinds of threats that are beyond the bare survival from the first game. We still use that post-apocalyptic, frozen setup, to tell a meaningful story about human ambition, societies striving for their ideas, and the consequences of hard decisions which are not always respected by everyone. Because ultimately, what can end us is not nature itself – it’s human nature.”

The original Frostpunk was well-received: we described it as a “thrilling but thin survival twist on the city builder genre, oozing dark charisma and political dilemmas” in our Frostpunk review.