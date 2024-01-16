11 Bit Studios released the first gameplay trailer official of Frostpunk 2 and revealed that the game's launch is scheduled for the first half of 2024 on PC and subsequently on Xbox Series X|S and PS5. For the occasion, the studio also confirmed that the game will be available from launch within PC Game Pass and, when the console version is available, also on Xbox Game Pass, with Microsoft's service therefore already able to count on another substantial addition.

The video shows us the first gameplay sequences, with the player dealing with some difficult decisions on which the survival of Frostpunk depends, a metropolis that tries to survive the apocalyptic ice storm that hit the Earth and decimated the world population.

As the highest authority, the player must build his city, creating neighborhoods and ensuring that citizens' demands are met in a post-apocalyptic landscape. In the film we have a glimpse of one of the most catastrophic outcomes: by failing to offer enough roofs and jobs, the population soon goes on a war footing and gives rise to a civil war.