Frostpunk 2via a recent trailer, confirmed that it will be released in 2024. Now, however, the official Twitter profile has shared some additional information about the progress of the development and also about when we will be able to find out more about the game.

As you can see below, it is explained that the information was shared during an investor conference. It is said that all the main components of Frostpunk 2 are currently playable and that for the moment the top priority is to play test external to the team.

There press he will also have the opportunity to see the game at Gamescom and then there will be a press tour in the USA in September 2023. As for a presentation of the gameplay for the public, the period set is the beginning of autumn. Finally, the exit period is the first half of 2024.

Based on the above, we believe that during Gamescom no public gameplay will be shown, but maybe a new CGI trailer will arrive or in any case a pure presentation of the atmosphere and context of Frostpunk 2.

In a nutshell, we will have to wait for months, but we are sure that fans will be ready this fall to find out everything the team will be ready to show on Frostpunk 2. Finally, here is the new trailer and images for management survival.