11 bit studios released a teaser trailer of the highly anticipated Frostpunk 2 which essentially shows the size of the city of the game and the changes that have occurred compared to the first chapter.

The city

As you can see, the video is suggestive but not very explanatory. This is simply an overview of the huge city in which the game will be set, which will once again pose major survival problems for the player.

The official trailer description reads: “The city has undergone significant changes since the events of the first Frostpunk. As it has grown in both size and population, different and conflicting aspirations have emerged among its citizens. However, Frostpunk 2 remains grounded about the emergent narrative created by the harsh post-apocalyptic setting.”

The text concludes by promising that we will soon see a real gameplay trailer. Who knows, maybe on the occasion of the upcoming The Game Awards 2023. In the meantime we can be satisfied and dream of going back to playing and surviving in a highly hostile environment, in which every choice can be decisive for the success of the game.

The release of Frostpunk 2 is scheduled for 2024, a date yet to be determined.