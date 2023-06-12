Early PC Gaming Show Frostpunk 2 was shownthe sequel to the beloved management-survivor released in 2018 and nominated for the Bafta awards.

The title, presented in 2021, has been enriched by a new trailer that highlights the social difficulties of the game worldprey to the mania for power and precious oil.

At the end of the trailer, the release window was made official: the title will be released in 2024 and will be available exclusively for PC. Jakub Stokalski, Co-Director of Frostpunk 2, presents the ambitious vision behind the game thus: