Early PC Gaming Show Frostpunk 2 was shownthe sequel to the beloved management-survivor released in 2018 and nominated for the Bafta awards.
The title, presented in 2021, has been enriched by a new trailer that highlights the social difficulties of the game worldprey to the mania for power and precious oil.
At the end of the trailer, the release window was made official: the title will be released in 2024 and will be available exclusively for PC. Jakub Stokalski, Co-Director of Frostpunk 2, presents the ambitious vision behind the game thus:
“Our aim is to offer players an experience that goes way beyond the first Frostpunk. With a team already of 70 people and constantly growing, we have more resources than ever, so we can address every aspect of the game: from the size to the production values and the quality of the user experience. We have the ambition to go beyond a classic sequel. What players will have to expect is a wide range of choices, the freedom to shape society and the city in the way they see fit, and then the responsibility to accept the consequences. Frostpunk 2 starts by making strength of the clash elements of the predecessor: survival opposed to ethical values, life opposed to infinite frost. What is more important is that it adds a whole new layer of depth, evident in many aspects of the game: whether it is the political, the society or the technological advances, i.e. the conflict between human beings and their nature.
