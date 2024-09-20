Even better though are the numbers it’s doing on Steam just hours after its launch, with nearly 30,000 concurrent players playing it. More precisely, it is currently 26,791.

Frostpunk 2 is finally available on Steam . To celebrate, 11 bit studios has released the classic trailer with quotes from the press, where of course the most flattering reviews are collected, seasoned with gameplay sequences. You can find it below.

A highly anticipated title

In short, the launch appears to be going better than the equally recent releases Final Fantasy XVI, which peaked at 22,684 players, and God of War Ragnarok, which has so far recorded a peak of 25,471 players. The weekend will be decisive for all three games.

There are other signs of Frostpunk 2’s success. First of all, it is second in the global top 10 on Steam, just below EA Sports FC 25, the latter still available for pre-order. Furthermore, for now, 93% of the reviews received on Steam are positive, for an overall rating of “Very Positive”. Of course, we are talking about 174 reviews at the time of writing this news, but it is still a trend that is worth highlighting, given the criticism received by the beta version. The few negative reviews they are coming from players who have not accepted the new gameplay structure and who expected a title more in line with the previous one.

For the rest, we invite you to read our review for further details. We also liked it a lot, especially for its deep political system and for how it manages to successfully continue the discussion started in the first one.