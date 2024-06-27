The announcement was accompanied by a long blog post from the developers, where they talked about the reasons that led to this important decision. In particular, they state that, despite the great feedback from players who tried the beta, some of the criticisms raised by users and the features that the team wants to add require extra time, hence the choice to move the release by a couple of months.

Like a bolt from the blue, the 11 bit studios team announced the Frostpunk 2 postponed . It will no longer arrive on July 25th as previously indicated, with the new release date scheduled for September 20, 2024 on PC and Game Pass with console versions to follow.

11 bit studios’ words on Frostpunk 2’s postponement and upcoming news

“A little over two months ago you had the chance to play the beta and we really appreciate the feedback you shared with us. Your comments, combined with the backlog features we were already working on, made us realize that we can prioritize things in a better way to guarantee you the best possible experience at launch,” reads the studio’s statement

Our city in Frostpunk 2

“To get this right, we need more time to complete development on Frostpunk 2. That’s why we’ve made the difficult decision to delay its release to September 20, 2024. We know this isn’t the news you wanted to hear. However, we believe that These additional features are something you deserve to see in the game on day one, not in a post-release patch.”

As mentioned above, the news was accompanied by details on a number of changes that the developers will make to Frostpunk 2 based on player feedback with the aim of making gameplay deeper and more rewarding. These include deeper and more flexible workforce management, new resources to expand the city and support its economy, the ability to rebuild districts, changes to faction behavior, and a series of changes to the game interface and gameplay. ‘user experience. Find all the details on Steam at this address.