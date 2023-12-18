Electronic Art revealed the new logo of the development engine Frostbite, known for being the basis of many of the publisher's games, starting with Battlefield. However, it is not just an image, but also a statement of intent for a new brand identity, signaling how the engine has now evolved into a new platform for collaborative innovation. In 2023, Frostbite will support the publication of six different games, namely Dead Space, PGA Tour, Madden NFL 24, EA SPORTS FC 24, NHL 24 and UFC 5.

The new Frostbite logo

EA explains: “Frostbite is developed specifically for EA and we are deeply committed to building the best tools and technologies for our games. In this new era, our mission is to unite and amplify skills and the efforts of every EA game team using Frostbite, adapting to their unique needs in the way only we can.”

However, it is also stated that “EA teams are free to develop on any engine they choose. It's up to us to make Frostbite the best choice for our games.”