Electronic Art revealed the new logo of the development engine Frostbite, known for being the basis of many of the publisher's games, starting with Battlefield. However, it is not just an image, but also a statement of intent for a new brand identity, signaling how the engine has now evolved into a new platform for collaborative innovation. In 2023, Frostbite will support the publication of six different games, namely Dead Space, PGA Tour, Madden NFL 24, EA SPORTS FC 24, NHL 24 and UFC 5.
EA explains: “Frostbite is developed specifically for EA and we are deeply committed to building the best tools and technologies for our games. In this new era, our mission is to unite and amplify skills and the efforts of every EA game team using Frostbite, adapting to their unique needs in the way only we can.”
However, it is also stated that “EA teams are free to develop on any engine they choose. It's up to us to make Frostbite the best choice for our games.”
What does the Frostbite handprint mean
EA, explaining that it wanted to keep the handprint and not start over with a new symbol, stated that this image is “innately human. It represents both the human touch that brings games to life and the creative imprint left by every person who contributes to the launch of these games. The handprint is also a point of connectionwhich keeps us in touch with our past and everyone who contributed to Frostbite.”
“The last two versions of Frostbite's handprint showed the hand in a state of fracture or breakage. This made sense when we were emphasizing our destructible environments in Battlefield, but with today's rebrand we wanted to tell a different story, one about the collaborative relationships that transform Frostbite from the inside out.”
“Constructed from consecutive and overlapping layers, our new handprint embodies how our teams build on each other's strengths, going beyond what is possible working alone. Each layer, like each piece of Frostbite technology, is both an innovation and a foundation, allowing you to create the next layer and build a cohesive whole.”
“The sharp, sharp edges of previous prints have also been smoothed out, creating more fluid shapes. This reflects our commitment to solving the challenges of Frostbitecreating a smoother experience for both creators and players.”
What do you think of the new design? You like it?
#Frostbite #logo #image #EA39s #engine #means
Leave a Reply