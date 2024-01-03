Frost | Two chilled hikers were rescued by Koli

The two hikers were exhausted and chilled in the 30 degrees below zero. They called the emergency services for help.

In Lieksa In Koli, the North Karelia rescue service helped two hikers who got into trouble to safety on Wednesday evening.

Two youthful hikers, a woman and a man, were exhausted and chilled, the fire marshal Lauri Hirvonen told. They weren't actually injured, but they had already traveled some distance and it was about 30 degrees below zero, Hirvonen said.

The alarm about the rescue mission came a little after 20:30 on Wednesday. Hirvinos had no information on how long the outdoorsmen had been in the terrain before this.

The hikers were in danger. The rescue service helped them to safety with the help of an all-terrain vehicle. According to Hirvonen, the emergency services transported the outdoorsmen to the hospital to be checked.