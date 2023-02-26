After a weekend where the weather has clearly changed, the new week will therefore also be destined to pass under the sign of often unstable weather and in a much harsher climatic context than last week. To explain it are the experts of IL Meteo.itfor which the weather will therefore continue to be conditioned by a deep vortex in the Tyrrhenian area which will dispense bad weather especially in the central and southern regions. In fact, there is a large cyclonic circulation fed by cold winds that descend directly from the polar regions sliding on the easternmost edge of the high pressure.

Given the strong contrasts between different air masses and the sudden drop in temperatures, the possibility of thunderstorms cannot be ruled out for Monday the 27th, especially on the Tyrrhenian side. In practice, the impetuous entry of freezing air at high altitudes causes a vertical upward movement of the humid and milder air of the layer closest to the earth’s surface; this air, rising, condenses, forming the classic towering clouds loaded with precipitation. Also noteworthy, given the low temperatures, is the possibility of snowfall at very low altitudes, especially in Piedmont, Liguria, Emilia Romagna and Tuscany.

Tuesday 28 and Wednesday 1 March the cyclone will move its main axis towards the South: therefore bad weather will probably continue to insist on the central-southern regions and on the two Major Islands, with intense rains and even thunderstorms (also pay attention to the risk of hail) .

More stable weather conditions instead in the North where we will have a timid comeback of high pressure, which will guarantee a relatively less unstable context in particular for the Alpine and pre-Alpine sector where it will also be possible to enjoy a few hours of generous sunshine.