“In Brazil we will restore habits in terms of availability with the media”. Christian Horner has already anticipated that the press blackout by Max Verstappen against Sky Sports Uk in Mexico – decision followed by the team that expanded the boycott also to other networks attributable to the satellite giant or Sky Sport Italy And Sky Sport Deutschland – it will end in Brazil where media activities will return 100% to normal for Red Bull members.

Jos Verstappen and Max’s manager – Raymond Vermeulen – did not like the constant allusions from Sky Sports Uk against the two-time world champion who wanted to give a signal by taking a weekend break with the Sky microphones mainly due to the trend by Ted Kravitz of Sky Sports Uk not to miss an opportunity for discredit the Dutch driver even portrayed as a “who can’t win the titles in a normal way “ in reference to the actually surreal finale of the Japanese Grand Prix in which even in the Podium Room Verstappen was not at all convinced that he had mathematically won the second world title of his career.

However, Red Bull was not the only one this season to distance itself from Sky, a giant of the broadcast scene that has recently renewed the contract relating to the possession of the television rights to broadcast F1 (until 2029 in Great Britain, until 2027 in Italy). Haas team principal too Gunther Steinerfor example, is rarely allowed for Sky Sport Deutschland after an argument with presenter Peter Hadernacke about Mick Schumacher.

Ralf Schumachera columnist for the German branch of Skybelieves the boycott by Red Bull is understandable: “I understand Christian Horner’s anger, Red Bull has suffered serious damage in terms of reputation due to weeks of heavy negative speculation against his team.”