Frost | Milja Ainali threw boiling water into the freezing air and got burns – now warns others about the Tiktok challenge

The boiling water did not end up where it was intended. Ainali wanted to share a video of the failed trick to warn others.

6.1. 15:25

Burns forehead and scalp do not stimulate Milja Ainalia to try the Tiktok challenge again. The boiling water thrown into the freezing air dripped onto him before spreading into a magnificent formation as it was supposed to.

Ainali, who lives in Kalajoki in North Ostrobothnia, wanted to share a video of her failed trick to warn others.

In a challenge that spread on social media, people throw boiling water into the air, which quickly breaks down into small frozen drops in the freezing cold.

“I saw these for the first time many years ago. I hadn't dared before and I didn't have time to try, but now when the freezing temperatures came and videos started appearing again, I thought I'd try it myself.”

According to Ainal, the videos are great and always successful. There have been no failed companies on social media.

The most wonderful the trick was seen in those videos where boiling water is thrown over the head. That's what Ainalik decided to try outright and boiled water in a pot. He poured water from the kettle into a thermos bottle, gave his child the shooting instructions and went outside into the almost 35 degrees below zero.

In the videos, Ainali had seen many people throwing hot water specifically from a thermos bottle. However, the water did not leave his bottle at the same speed as the successful ones.

“I didn't think it would go like that. It looks so easy in the videos, but apparently the speed should be absolutely insane.”

Not all the water came out of Ainal's thermos at the same time.

“Luckily in the accident I had a hood, a beanie and a scarf, so I avoided major damage this time.”

A burn the resulting redness on the forehead subsided the next day. When Ainali now thinks about what happened, she also finds good in the situation.

“Became a cautionary example among these feel-good videos. Usually, only the finer side of these challenges is presented. Do many people know how it can actually happen in them?”, he ponders.

Ainali has seen videos of elementary school-aged children attempting the challenge with hot water. He himself has three small children, whose memories he believes will remain something from his mother's warning example.

“Be careful when doing this challenge. You should rather throw the water away from yourself. Tempus gets nicer if you throw it over, but there's a risk that it won't work.”

Again, Ainali would not try the trick, even if the freezing temperatures continued.

In the United States, it was reported a few years ago that people who attempted the same challenge had been hospitalized due to burns.

Watch the video below to see what the trick should look like if it succeeds.