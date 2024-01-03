Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Frost | In the Helsinki region, more than 150 bus routes were canceled in the afternoon due to the frost

January 3, 2024
in World Europe
It has been difficult to get the buses warm and running.

Helsinki more than 150 bus routes were canceled in the region between 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The communication of Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) says that the reason for the cancellations is frost. It has been difficult to get the cars warm and running.

Pakkanen has also caused problems for buses due to difficult road conditions. In places, the roads have become so slippery that the buses have not been able to cover their entire routes.

For example, if there is a steep hill on the route, the bus should pick up speed to get up it. It's not always possible in city traffic, says the communication.

Buses in addition, the trains have also been canceled and they have been late. According to HSL's communication, this is also due to the cold weather, because in extreme cold the gears of train traffic freeze.

VR train services have also been canceled in recent days due to the frost all over the country.

