Home page World

From: Tanja Banner, Sandra Sporer

Press Split

After the snowfall, weather expert Dominik Jung is forecasting icy temperatures to continue. The southeast is particularly hard hit.

Munich – The south and southeast of Germany are currently sinking under a thick blanket of snow. In Munich, operations at the airport and main train station had to be stopped due to the weather and many other transport routes are also blocked. And things continue uncomfortably. “The temperatures on the night of the first Advent are icy cold,” predicts weather expert Dominik Jung von wetter.net in his Weather video on YouTube.

The first Advent brings frost and extreme temperatures below zero in Germany

He predicts temperatures between -10 and -14 degrees Celsius in the southeast for Sunday night (December 3rd) and warns: “just above that Snow It might even be down to -20 degrees.” The German Weather Service (DWD) expects Germany-wide frost of -2 to -8 degrees Celsius for the night of the first Advent, and even colder in the southeast. Only on the coasts could it remain frost-free in places.

The first Sunday of Advent promises mostly dry and occasionally even sunny weather – a picture-perfect winter day if it weren’t for the cold: permanent frost between 0 and -4 degrees Celsius is expected in many areas.

The first Advent will be frosty. According to the weather forecast, after the snow chaos, icy cold is now coming to Germany. © Lukas Barth/dpa

The cold will not let up even after the first Advent. On Monday night (December 4th), Jung expects a new area of ​​snowfall from the west. This night will be very cold again, especially in the southeast: Jung forecasts temperatures down to -16 degrees Celsius, and over snowy areas temperatures could even reach -20 degrees Celsius.

Cold and frost can be particularly dangerous for certain people

The low temperatures can cause health problems, especially for people with cardiovascular diseases. Heart health experts therefore recommend that those affected be particularly careful on cold days and not to overload their bodies. Heavy physical activities such as shoveling snow should be avoided, according to the Heart Foundation’s advice. (tab)

Machine assistance was used for this article written by the editorial team. The article was carefully checked by editor Sandra Sporer before publication.